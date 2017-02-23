Three spec buildings planned at Howell and Rawson in Oak Creek

A Baltimore-based developer is planning three adjacent speculative buildings at the intersection of South Howell and East Rawson avenues in Oak Creek for office and industrial use.

St. John Properties Development is planning to build the 44,000-square-foot, 46,840-square-foot and 48,840-square-foot buildings at 140 E. Rawson Ave.

The buildings will offer flex space for users that will typically need about 3,000 to 4,000 square feet, said Greg Fax, one of the company’s partners.

“We’re always looking for sites to do additional development and this lays out really well for what we want to do,” Fax said. “Typical tenants want 3,000 to 4,000 square feet and need about 40 to 50 percent of that for office.”

St. John Properties also developed the Oak Creek Technology Center 9803-9835 S. 13th St., a 48,900-square-foot office-warehouse building.

Fax said for the project at Howell and Rawson, the company plans to build two buildings and see how they lease before building the third.

“We don’t think we will have any trouble finding tenants,” he said.

The Oak Creek plan commission will review the proposal Feb. 28.