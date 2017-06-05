Three Milwaukee real estate firms merging

Three Milwaukee real estate firms are merging and searching for office space for their newly-formed 230-person team.

Commercial Property Associates, Inc., RFP Commercial, Inc., and Siegel-Gallagher Management Company formally announced Monday they will merge and become known as Founders 3. BizTimes Milwaukee first reported on Friday that RFP and Siegel-Gallagher Management Company were planning to combine.

“We’re confident that no other commercial real estate organization in Wisconsin will be able to match our level of expertise,” David Behnke, principal, said in a written statement. “Together, we’re now able to meet our clients’ full-service needs in every stage of real estate, from identifying opportunities and completing transactions to providing active and ongoing management.”

Commercial Property Associates, Inc. (CPA) launched in 1989 with a focus on the retail segment of the brokerage industry. CPA is a member of the Retail Brokers Network with 70 affiliated offices throughout North America.

RFP Commercial, Inc. (RFP) launched in 2002, with a focus on the office, industrial and investment sales sectors. In 2016, it successfully concluded transactions in excess of $156 million.

Siegel-Gallagher Management Company manages more than 4,000 residential units and 4.2 million square feet of commercial property.

“We listened to our clients express a desire for us to introduce a locally based, full-service organization to the market with the experience that Founders 3 offers,” Andy Hess, principal, said in a written statement. “As three growing and successful organizations, we recognized an opportunity to come together and provide a stronger option for commercial real estate brokerage and property management services throughout the region.”