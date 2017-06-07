Three Kmart stores in state to close, including West Allis location

The West Allis Kmart store will close, along with two other Kmart stores in Wisconsin, as Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Sears Holdings Corp. announced this week it would close more than 70 stores nationwide.

The West Allis store at West Allis Towne Center Shopping Center, 6900 W. Greenfield Ave. and Kmart stores in La Crosse and Medford will close in early September and begin their liquidation sale on June 15, said Sears Holdings Corp. spokesman Howard Riefs.

“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” Riefs said. “We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors.”

The closures are in addition to the 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears stores Sears Holdings Corp. announced in January that it would shutter.

The Racine Kmart closed in January. Hartford and Burlington Kmart stores closed in 2016. Kmart stores in Hales Corners and Greenfield closed in 2014.

Several area Sears stores have already closed including stores at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale, Sheboygan and in Racine.