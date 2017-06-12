Third Ward parking lot sale leads to $7 million Wauwatosa investment

Patsy & Paul Inc. will retain current tenants

by

June 12, 2017, 12:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/third-ward-parking-lot-sale-leads-to-7-million-wauwatosa-investment/

The group that sold the owners of the Shops of Grand Avenue a surface parking lot in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward earlier this year has reinvested the money in a pair of Wauwatosa industrial buildings.

Patsy & Paul Inc., which is operated by members of the Ianelli family, purchased two Wauwatosa industrial buildings with a combined 74,000 square feet at 12000 W. Wirth St. from Outlook Wirth LLC, of Muskego, for $7 million, according to state records. The property has an assessed value of about $4.7 million, according to county records.

12000 W. Wirth St.

The purchase was made to avoid capital gains penalties and will be used as an investment, said family attorney Henry Piano.

“They have worked very hard from the time they were young and decided to make sure they would continue to reinvest in the Milwaukee area,” Piano said, adding that the existing tenants are going to remain in the building.

In February, an affiliate of the owners of the Shops of Grand Avenue purchased the 0.79-acre surface parking lot at 333 N. Water St., on the southwest corner of East St. Paul Avenue and North Water Street, from long-time owner Paul Ianelli for $5.6 million.

In April 2016, BizTimes reported Chuck Biller and Tony Janowiec, owners of the Milwaukee-based Aggero Group, had an option to purchase the property with plans for a hotel and multi-family housing development on the site.

Real estate sources familiar with the project said Monday the owners of the Grand Avenue have been meeting with hotel developers in recent months regarding the Third Ward site.

Biller and Janowiec could not immediately be reached for comment.

The group that sold the owners of the Shops of Grand Avenue a surface parking lot in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward earlier this year has reinvested the money in a pair of Wauwatosa industrial buildings.

Patsy & Paul Inc., which is operated by members of the Ianelli family, purchased two Wauwatosa industrial buildings with a combined 74,000 square feet at 12000 W. Wirth St. from Outlook Wirth LLC, of Muskego, for $7 million, according to state records. The property has an assessed value of about $4.7 million, according to county records.

12000 W. Wirth St.

The purchase was made to avoid capital gains penalties and will be used as an investment, said family attorney Henry Piano.

“They have worked very hard from the time they were young and decided to make sure they would continue to reinvest in the Milwaukee area,” Piano said, adding that the existing tenants are going to remain in the building.

In February, an affiliate of the owners of the Shops of Grand Avenue purchased the 0.79-acre surface parking lot at 333 N. Water St., on the southwest corner of East St. Paul Avenue and North Water Street, from long-time owner Paul Ianelli for $5.6 million.

In April 2016, BizTimes reported Chuck Biller and Tony Janowiec, owners of the Milwaukee-based Aggero Group, had an option to purchase the property with plans for a hotel and multi-family housing development on the site.

Real estate sources familiar with the project said Monday the owners of the Grand Avenue have been meeting with hotel developers in recent months regarding the Third Ward site.

Biller and Janowiec could not immediately be reached for comment.

Comments

  1. The Sheriff says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    1031 exchanges are nothing but tool for the ultra rich to avoid paying taxes. It’s such a joke how easy it is for commercial property owners to play this game that costs the federal government billions a year in lost taxes, as well as it costs many local munis big time as well, as many buildings can avoid new assessments for tax purposes using these exchanges.

    CA is the biggest one to take the shaft on this. Commercial property owners have long escaped Prop 13 tax increases by keeping these buildings in 1031 exchanges.

    What a scam on the middle class as usual

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm