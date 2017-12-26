Third Ward office building sold for $5 million

The Timberworks Building, a five-story, 104-year-old building in the Historic Third Ward, was sold for about $5 million to a Wauwatosa-based investor group, according to state records.

Wauwatosa-based Revel 325 Chicago LLC purchased the 36,600-square-foot building at 325 E. Chicago St. from Milwaukee-based Monarch Partners LLC, according to state records. The registered agent for Monarch Partners is Greg Uhen, the CEO of Eppstein Uhen Architects, which has its office next door in the building at 333 E. Chicago St.

The 325 E. Chicago St. building, which was constructed in 1913, has an assessed value of about $3.3 million, according to city records.

Metro Eye, an optometrist and eyewear store, occupies space on the first floor of the building. The building has office space on its upper floors.