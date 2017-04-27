Third Ward Kit and Ace store closes

Canadian retailer closing all of its international stores

April 27, 2017, 12:47 PM

Canadian upscale clothing retailer Kit and Ace has closed all of its international stores, including its store in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

The company was launched three years ago by Lululemon founder Chip Wilson.

“We recognize the traditional world of bricks and mortar retailing is changing, which is why we’re shifting strategies,” Wilson posted on his Facebook page. “Kit and Ace’s focus will shift to its solid Canadian showrooms and an expanded global e-commerce platform. Effective immediately, we’re reducing Kit and Ace’s head office staff and closing its showrooms in the U.S., Australia and the U.K.”

Kit and Ace opened in summer 2015 at 315 N. Broadway in Milwaukee.

