The Corners welcomes 15,000 opening weekend

The Corners of Brookfield opened this weekend, welcoming about 15,000 shoppers.

For much of the day Saturday, cars lined Bluemound Road to enter the 750,000-square-foot retail, restaurant and apartment development that has been in the works since 2011.

Traffic continued at a steady pace until the stores closed at 9 p.m., according to reports, with more than 10,000 people visiting The Corners on the first day.

The biggest draw was Von Maur, a 140,000-square-foot, two-story, high-end department store that opened its first location in Wisconsin.

The store pulled out all the stops for opening weekend. Guests were greeted at the door with chocolates and women were handed red roses. Children received the most attention with free face painting, balloon animals and magic tricks. Disney characters and the Easter Bunny were also available for photo ops.

Seven other stores opened at The Corners over the weekend: first-to-market retailers Anthony Vince Nail Spa (which had a line out the door for free manicures), Scout & Molly’s women’s retailer, and Kenosha native Kendra Scott’s first jewelry store in her home state. Evereve, Francesca’s, J.Jill and Twigs also opened.

BelAir Cantina offered walk-up-service to customers before it officially opens on April 17. Sendik’s, The Corner’s other anchor store, will open April 23. L.L. Bean opens June 30, and other stores, including Free People, will follow.

The Mandel Group is building 244 luxury apartments at the development. The first apartments there are expected to be complete this summer.

In 2011, the Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp. unveiled plans for The Corners, a $200 million development on a 19-acre site bounded by W. Bluemound Road, N.Barker Road and I-94.

The Corners is currently owned by Chicago-based Brookfield Corners LLC, the joint venture formed to build The Corners development.