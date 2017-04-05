The Corners of Brookfield opens Saturday

After years of preparation, deal making and excitement, The Corners of Brookfield will open its first eight stores on Saturday.

Wisconsin’s first Von Maur department store, along with first-to-market retailers Anthony Vince Nail Spa, Scout & Molly’s women’s retailer, and Kenosha native Kendra Scott’s first jewelry store in her home state, will open April 8. Other retailers to open Saturday are Evereve, Francesca’s, J.Jill and Twigs.

BelAir Cantina officially opens on April 17, but will offer walk-up service for shoppers.

Other tenants at The Corners include Sendik’s, which will open April 23, and L.L. Bean, which will open its first Wisconsin store June 30.

The Mandel Group is also building 244 luxury apartments at the development. The first apartments there are expected to be complete this summer.