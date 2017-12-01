TechCanary to move from Glendale to area near downtown Milwaukee

TechCanary Corp., a fast growing Glendale-based technology start-up company, will move its headquarters to Milwaukee’s Hillside neighborhood early next year.

TechCanary is leasing about 11,000 square feet at 1322 N. 8th Street from property owner Dan Druml, president of Milwaukee-based Paul Davis Restoration, beginning Feb. 1. The building is located just north of downtown Milwaukee and the Park East corridor.

The company currently leases about 7,000 square feet above Trader Joe’s at Bayshore Town Center.

“This is going to be a really, really cool space,” said Reid Holzworth, founder and chief executive officer of TechCanary. “It sits up on a hill and looks over downtown. With the arena going up and The Brewery right there, it is going to be an epic space.”

Last month, TechCanary acquired Atlanta-based Terminus Consulting Corp., a custom software development firm that specializes in small entrepreneurial projects and complex systems for major corporations.

Holzworth decided to move the Atlanta employees to Milwaukee, putting the total number of employees moving from Glendale to the city at about 50, he said.

The move is a long way from where Holzworth was just four years ago when he founded the insurance agency automation software company in 2013. At the time, Holzworth and one other employee were renting a one-room office above the Panda Express restaurant at the Bayshore Mall food court and eating Chinese food daily.

“We’ve moved past our Chinese food smelling offices now,” Holzworth joked. “The space we are in now is really nice, but not at the level we are now.”

TechCanary reported between $1.8 and $1.9 million in revenue in 2016, nearly quadrupling its earnings of around $500,000 in 2015.

The new space is being designed by Quorum Architects Inc. Holzworth described it as very techy but professional. It will even have a dedicated space for his race car.

The new headquarters location will also be close to the corporate apartment that TechCanary leases at The Brewery complex for employees who work at offices in San Francisco, Jacksonville, Florida and the soon-to-be open office in Toronto, Canada.

“We looked everywhere, the North Shore, Third Ward, Walker’s Point, but we really love The Brewery area,” Holzworth said. “It fits our culture. We love beer, we love this neighborhood. We’ll have our own parking lot and it’s a great location.”