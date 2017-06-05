SVN | Hintze moves office to West Allis

Commercial real estate brokerage expands service area to Racine, Kenosha counties and Fox Valley

by

June 05, 2017, 1:21 PM

SVN | Hintze Commercial Real Estate announced today that it has moved its office to the Renaissance Faire Building at 809 S. 60th St. in West Allis.

Jay Hintze

The firm also announced that it is expanding its service area of Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee Counties to now include Racine and Kenosha Counties, and the Fox River Valley.

“We are very excited to expand our innovative service offering to clients previously outside of our coverage area,” said SVN | Hintze Commercial Real Estate executive director Jay Hintze. “By opening our new West Allis location we not only have room for our growing team but can bring our unique brokerage model to additional Wisconsin markets.”

SVN | Hintze Commercial Real Estate was founded in January 2012 by Hintze as part of the SVN brand network. The firm’s first office was in Mequon.

It started with only two brokers, Hintze and managing director Wally Sauthoff. The firm has recently added eight new brokers, four of whom were part of Equity Commercial Real Estate led by Thomas Gale, expanding the team to 10.

Hintze is the former mayor of Glendale.

He and Sauthoff are now currently looking to further expand their team, actively seeking junior brokers/salespersons.

“Our new brokers are an incredible asset to our team, but to keep up with market demand and activity we are looking to add a few more tenacious self-starters,” said Sauthoff. “As our local commercial markets expand, so do we, aiming to provide the most comprehensive and dedicated service to our clients.”

