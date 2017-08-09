Subdivision planned across from Waukesha West High School

Siepmann Realty Corp. hoping to build modest homes

August 09, 2017, 1:13 PM

A 36-lot single-family home development is being pitched on 28-acres of vacant land across from Waukesha West High School.

Waukesha-based Siepmann Realty Corp., has submitted a preliminary plat review to the city for the project, located on Sayesville Road.

John Siepmann, vice president and development manager at Siepmann Realty Corp., said he would like to break ground on the subdivision, to be called, Monarch, in spring 2018 with homes ready to be occupied in early summer 2019.

The size of the homes has not yet been determined; however, Siepmann is hoping for more modest-style homes.

Demand for new homes has been strong across the state, particularly for more affordable homes.

Home builders have repeatedly said it is difficult to build a house for less than $350,000.

A 2016 National Association of Home Builders report found that on average, local and state regulatory costs total $84,671 per home built, which has slowed the pace of new homebuilding across the state overall.

The pace of homebuilding has started to improve, slightly. The number of single-family housing permits pulled in the state increased 8 percent during the first six months of the year, to 4,437, according to the Wisconsin Homebuilders Association. In Waukesha, 442 permits were pulled through June, down from 447 during the same time period in 2016.

“The biggest hurdle is land cost,” Siepmann said. “We’re going to do our best to keep costs down. We know the more expensive the lots, the harder it is to sell the homes.”

The Waukesha plan commission will review Siepmann’s proposal Sept. 13.

