Soup Bros. owner to open restaurant in former Philly Way space

Boo Boo's sandwich shop will be an extension of Soup Bros.

April 12, 2017, 1:05 PM

The owner of the Soup Bros. restaurant in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood plans to open a sandwich shop around the corner in the space formerly occupied by The Philly Way, which closed last summer.

Boo Boo’s will sell hot and cold sandwiches on freshly baked bread and homemade French fries, said Richard Regner, who has owned Soup Bros., located at 212 W. Florida St., since 1998.

Regner is hoping to open Boo Boos at 405 S. 2nd St., on May 1.

“It will be delish,” he said.

The Philly Way, located in the same building as Soup Bros., abruptly closed in July 2016 after 16 years, with owner Dave London saying the rent was increased 50 percent by the building’s new owner Paul Spencer, who owns Caroline’s Jazz Club, which is also located in the building.

Regner, who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and worked in several restaurants in New York before coming back to Milwaukee, has been planning the new sandwich shop since last fall.

He said Boo Boo’s will be an extension of the popular Soup Bros. restaurant.

Boo Boo’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to documents filed with the city of Milwaukee.

 

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

