Sotheby’s International Realty adds Milwaukee affiliate

Peter Mahler will lead the brokerage

by

May 15, 2017, 1:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/sothebys-international-realty-adds-milwaukee-affiliate/

High-end residential real estate brokerage firm, Sotheby’s International Realty has added an affiliate office in Milwaukee.

Sotheby’s International listed this Chenequa home for sale in 2015.

Peter Mahler will own and operate Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty, the first affiliate to operate under the current Sotheby’s International Realty network in Wisconsin.

The three-person boutique firm is located at 600 N. Broadway in downtown Milwaukee. The brokerage will serve the luxury residential real estate market in southeastern Wisconsin, including the greater Milwaukee area.

“Southeast Wisconsin is a very active and dynamic region with strong economic growth and a flourishing luxury residential real estate market,” said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC.  “We are pleased to expand the Sotheby’s International Realty brand into this market and proud to welcome Mahler and his team to our network.”

Mahler is the founder and president of Mahler Enterprises and vice president of the University Club.

Paul Handle, managing director of Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty, said discussions with Sotheby’s began about a year ago.

“We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to work with them and all of the capabilities they bring locally and internationally,” Handle said.

The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 20,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 880 offices in 69 countries and territories worldwide.

In 2016, the brand achieved global sales volume of $95 billion.

