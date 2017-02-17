Sierra Trading Post, HomeGoods to occupy former Sports Authority in Delafield

Cheyenne, Wyoming-based Sierra Trading Post is planning to open its first Wisconsin store at the former Sports Authority building in Delafield.

The outdoor clothing and home décor retailer is planning to occupy half of the building that has been vacant since May 2016, according to documents filed with the city.

HomeGoods, which has three other stores in the Milwaukee area, has also filed documents with the city, to occupy the rest of the Sports Authority building at 2950 Golf Road in the Shoppes at Nagawaukee.

Sierra Trading Post will employ 25 full-time and 30 part-time people, according to documents filed with the city.

The Delafield plan commission will review the business plans of operation for both companies on Feb. 22.