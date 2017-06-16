Sid Grinker buys property next door

Building was formerly occupied by Dillon Bindery

by

June 16, 2017, 1:41 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/sid-grinker-buys-property-next-door/

Milwaukee-based restoration business Sid Grinker, which has been making major changes to its headquarters campus in the city, has acquired the former Dillon Bindery property next door.

An affiliate of Sid Grinker purchased the 26,000-square-foot former Dillon Bindery building at 424 W. Walnut St. for $1.05 million, according to state records.

Earlier this year, Dillon Bindery was acquired by Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based Specialty Finishing Group, which shut down the Milwaukee operations.

The former Dillon Bindery building was built in 1890 and has been expanded numerous times, according to Mike Grinker, president of Sid Grinker. The building was originally used as a barn and stables for horses for the Steinmeyer grocery store in downtown Milwaukee, Grinker said.

Grinker said the company is still evaluating what to do with the former Dillon Bindery property. Some of it will be used by Sid Grinker as storage and workshop space, but other parts of it could be improved and leased to tenants, he said.

The former Dillon Bindery building becomes the fourth building on the Sid Grinker campus, located northwest of North Fourth Street and West Walnut Street.

Sid Grinker recently built a new, 5,600-square-foot building at 406 Walnut St. The company occupies 2,000 square feet in the building and leases the rest of Sweetbush LLC, a plant rental service.

Sid Grinker currently has its offices in the 5,000-square-foot building at 416 W. Walnut. The company is refurbishing the 3,000-square-foot building at 1719 N. Fourth St. and will then move its offices into that building. Then it will make improvements to the 416 W. Walnut building, with plans to occupy some of that space and lease the rest out.

All told, the company is making a significant investment in its near north side neighborhood.

“We are doubling down in the neighborhood,” Grinker said.

Milwaukee-based restoration business Sid Grinker, which has been making major changes to its headquarters campus in the city, has acquired the former Dillon Bindery property next door.

An affiliate of Sid Grinker purchased the 26,000-square-foot former Dillon Bindery building at 424 W. Walnut St. for $1.05 million, according to state records.

Earlier this year, Dillon Bindery was acquired by Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based Specialty Finishing Group, which shut down the Milwaukee operations.

The former Dillon Bindery building was built in 1890 and has been expanded numerous times, according to Mike Grinker, president of Sid Grinker. The building was originally used as a barn and stables for horses for the Steinmeyer grocery store in downtown Milwaukee, Grinker said.

Grinker said the company is still evaluating what to do with the former Dillon Bindery property. Some of it will be used by Sid Grinker as storage and workshop space, but other parts of it could be improved and leased to tenants, he said.

The former Dillon Bindery building becomes the fourth building on the Sid Grinker campus, located northwest of North Fourth Street and West Walnut Street.

Sid Grinker recently built a new, 5,600-square-foot building at 406 Walnut St. The company occupies 2,000 square feet in the building and leases the rest of Sweetbush LLC, a plant rental service.

Sid Grinker currently has its offices in the 5,000-square-foot building at 416 W. Walnut. The company is refurbishing the 3,000-square-foot building at 1719 N. Fourth St. and will then move its offices into that building. Then it will make improvements to the 416 W. Walnut building, with plans to occupy some of that space and lease the rest out.

All told, the company is making a significant investment in its near north side neighborhood.

“We are doubling down in the neighborhood,” Grinker said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents The Construction BOOM!
Wisconsin Club

06/16/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm