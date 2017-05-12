Shake Shack to open restaurant in Milwaukee

New York-based burger and shake restaurant chain Shake Shack announced that it will open its first restaurant in Wisconsin late this year in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee.

Shake Shack will occupy a space in part of the 35,000-square-foot, five-story addition that is being built onto the Mercantile Building, at 220 E. Buffalo St.

In addition to its burger, french fries and shake staples, the Third Ward Shake Shack will have a selection of frozen custard concentrates, created in collaboration with local food purveyors.

Since the original Shake Shack opened in 2004 in New York City’s Madison Square Park, the now publicly traded company has opened multiple locations in 18 states and the District of Columbia, plus international locations including London, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.

The company has been expanding rapidly. During the first quarter, the company opened seven domestic company-operated Shacks, including its first in Detroit, a third location in Connecticut and a fourth in California. The company also opened seven licensed restaurants, which included locations in London and five additional locations in the Middle East.

“We remain committed to executing our strategy of growing in premier locations, investing in our teams and delivering a great guest experience,” said Randy Garutti, chief executive officer of Shake Shack, in the company’s first quarter earnings report.