Seven-story mixed-use building planned next to Mackie, Button Block buildings

Milwaukee developer Joshua Jeffers leading downtown project

November 10, 2017, 1:06 PM

Milwaukee developer Joshua Jeffers is planning a seven-story “mixed-use residential building” in downtown Milwaukee next to the Mackie and historic Button Block buildings, according to plans submitted to the city.

Jeffers, president of Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Co., submitted plans to the city’s Historic Preservation Commission this week for the project that is planned for a block of historic buildings.

The proposed new building will be built at 511 N. Broadway, which is currently a parking lot at the corner of East Clybourn Street and Broadway. Engberg Anderson Architects is designing the building.

“The building is massed to provide a strong corner bookended on both Clbourn and Broadway,” Jeffers said in his submission.

The building includes 9,400 square feet of first floor retail and 108 apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.

Jeffers could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Jeffers, who has spent much of his career converting historic buildings into revitalized office and living spaces, has also turned the Mackie Building, from offices into apartments, and restored the adjacent Mitchell Building, 207 E. Michigan St.

He has also worked on several other projects including the redevelopment of the former Garfield Avenue Elementary School in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood into apartments and creating The Griot next door, which will include the reopening of America’s Black Holocaust Museum on the first floor.

That project, which is currently underway, is being done with Maures Development Group LLC, led by Melissa Goins.

