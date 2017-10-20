Sendik’s Food Market closing former Grasch Foods location in Brookfield

Store's 65 employees will be offered jobs at other stores

by

October 20, 2017, 3:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/sendiks-food-market-closing-former-grasch-foods-location-in-brookfield/

Sendik’s Food Markets announced Friday it will close its location northeast of North Avenue and Lilly Road in Brookfield, formerly Grasch Foods, at the end of the month.

The company purchased the store, located at 13950 W. North Ave. in March 2016 with plans to remodel the property but later found it to be functionally outdated, said Ted Balistreri, family co-owner of Sendik’s Food Markets.

“We determined that the effort would require a higher level of investment than we had originally planned,” Balistreri said. “As a result, we have made the difficult decision to close this facility and focus our attention on other growth opportunities and the several stores we have nearby.”

Sendik’s opened a 32,000-square-foot grocery store in The Corners of Brookfield development in the Town of Brookfield this summer. Sendik’s also has stores in Elm Grove and Wauwatosa.

Balistreri said that all of the 65 employees working at the Lilly Road location will be offered continued employment at one of Sendik’s other 18 locations.

“We are going through a period of tremendous growth and considering other expansion plans, and we are fortunate that these skilled associates will have the opportunity to remain with the company and serve our customers at one of our other stores,” Balistreri said.

Balistreri said that after closing, the property will be listed for sale.

