Self storage, industrial facilities planned in West Bend Corporate Center

Two sites recently sold

August 09, 2017, 12:39 PM

Recent land sales in the West Bend Corporate Center will result in a self storage building and a multi-tenant industrial facility being built in the business park.

Bruno’s Self Storage 2, LLC has purchased a 5.67 acre industrial lot on Corporate Center Drive, where  it plans to build an approximately 134,000-square-foot climate-controlled warehouse facility.

The lots that have been sold/developed and what remains.

Construction is scheduled to begin soon.

In a separate transaction, Wolfpack One Investments, LLC  purchased a 3.27 acre industrial lot on Corporate Center Drive.

The site will house a 20,000 to 30,000 square foot multi-tenant industrial facility. Construction will begin in late 2018.

The West Bend Corporate Center is located on roughly 70 acres at the interchange of Highway 45 and West Paradise Drive.

David Buckley, of The Barry Company, represented the seller, Continental 52 Fund, LLC.

Buckley has sold several lots in the park, including the land for Delta Defense’s corporate headquarters.

“Additional land sales in West Bend Corporate Center indicate continued demand for locating in this high quality business park,” Buckley said.

There are several sites available ranging in size from 1 to 59 contiguous acres.

