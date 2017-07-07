Sears to close Kenosha store

One of 43 closures company announced today

by

July 07, 2017, 1:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/sears-to-close-kenosha-store/

Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings Corp. announced it would close 43 more stores across the United States, including its store at Pershing Plaza in Kenosha.

This latest round of store closures is in addition to the 265 Sears stores that have already been announced this year.

The new list of closures includes 35 Kmart stores and eight Sears stores.

On June 22, Sears Holdings Corp. announced plans to close 20 stores including the Sears store and Sears Auto Center at Southridge Mall in Greendale.

The struggling retailer closed its store at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale in 2014.  Sears also closed its store at Memorial Mall in Sheboygan in 2014 and Regency Mall in Racine in 2013.

Kmart stores in southeastern Wisconsin have also been steadily closing since 2011. The West Allis store at West Allis Towne Center closed in June and the Racine Kmart closed in January.

The Racine Kmart closed in January. The Hartford store closed in 2016. Kmart stores in Hales Corners and Greenfield closed in 2014 and the Burlington store closed in 2011.

Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings Corp. announced it would close 43 more stores across the United States, including its store at Pershing Plaza in Kenosha.

This latest round of store closures is in addition to the 265 Sears stores that have already been announced this year.

The new list of closures includes 35 Kmart stores and eight Sears stores.

On June 22, Sears Holdings Corp. announced plans to close 20 stores including the Sears store and Sears Auto Center at Southridge Mall in Greendale.

The struggling retailer closed its store at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale in 2014.  Sears also closed its store at Memorial Mall in Sheboygan in 2014 and Regency Mall in Racine in 2013.

Kmart stores in southeastern Wisconsin have also been steadily closing since 2011. The West Allis store at West Allis Towne Center closed in June and the Racine Kmart closed in January.

The Racine Kmart closed in January. The Hartford store closed in 2016. Kmart stores in Hales Corners and Greenfield closed in 2014 and the Burlington store closed in 2011.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm