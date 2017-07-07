Sears to close Kenosha store

Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings Corp. announced it would close 43 more stores across the United States, including its store at Pershing Plaza in Kenosha.

This latest round of store closures is in addition to the 265 Sears stores that have already been announced this year.

The new list of closures includes 35 Kmart stores and eight Sears stores.

On June 22, Sears Holdings Corp. announced plans to close 20 stores including the Sears store and Sears Auto Center at Southridge Mall in Greendale.

The struggling retailer closed its store at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale in 2014. Sears also closed its store at Memorial Mall in Sheboygan in 2014 and Regency Mall in Racine in 2013.

Kmart stores in southeastern Wisconsin have also been steadily closing since 2011. The West Allis store at West Allis Towne Center closed in June and the Racine Kmart closed in January.

The Racine Kmart closed in January. The Hartford store closed in 2016. Kmart stores in Hales Corners and Greenfield closed in 2014 and the Burlington store closed in 2011.