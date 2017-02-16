Scott Yauck sells Mequon strip mall

Madison firm purchased the property for double its assessed value

by

February 16, 2017, 12:20 PM

Milwaukee developer Scott Yauck sold a strip mall in Mequon to a Madison-based real estate investment firm for $4.3 million, according state records.

Yauck, president and CEO of Cobalt Partners, LLC, sold the 2.2 acre property at 11301-11309 N. Port Washington Road to Avante Properties.

Tenants at the strip mall include Starbucks Coffee, Coldwell Banker and Mattress Frim. The property is assessed by Ozaukee County for $2.2 million.

Yauck is currently developing 84South, a $115 million 40-acre, mixed-use development in Greenfield and White Stone Station, a 70-acre mixed-use development south of I-41 in Menomonee Falls.

