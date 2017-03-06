Saz’s State House closed for renovations

Saz’s State House is closed through March 17 for renovations.

The restaurant, at 5539 W. State St., has not been updated since 2000, when the State Room was added to the west side of the building, said Joe Brueggemann, chief operating officer and catering director for Saz’s Hospitality Group.

The State House closed after brunch on Sunday. When it reopens on March 17, guests will see a fully updated interior, Bruggemann said.

“We’re doing a full face-lift,” Bruggemann said. “We’re going to keep a lot of the characteristics of the building the same, but at the same time, bring it into this century as well.”

Steve Sazama opened Saz’s State House Restaurant in 1976 in a 122-year-old building along the railroad tracks on the west side of Milwaukee. By 1983, Sazama added an addition to the building and a beer garden.

Today, the restaurant seats about 220 people and Sazama continues to expand his brand. Last year, Saz’s Hospitality Group became the exclusive planner and catering service for South Second, a new event venue at 838 S. Second St. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Saz’s Hospitality Group also recently opened a permanent concession stand at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.