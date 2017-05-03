Riverview Antique Market to move from Walker’s Point to Menomonee Valley

Riverview Antique Market in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood plans to move to the Menomonee Valley.

The antique store has been leasing about 13,000 square feet west of the intersection of South Water Street and E. Pittsburgh Avenue at 175 S. Water St. for more than 15 years.

Store owner Kathy Ippolite recently purchased the Marsh Hill Building at 2045 W. St. Paul Ave., a two-story 10,900-square-foot loft building, located just west of Sobelman’s from investor John Shannon Jr.

Ippolite said she plans to move at the end of September, after she installs heat, air conditioning and a bathroom in the building.

She wasn’t planning on moving, but said the Walker’s Point neighborhood has gotten so hot, her landlord was going to double her rent.

“I can’t afford that so I decided to buy a building,” Ippolite said. “It’s kind of scary, but kind of good.”

The Walker’s Point building also houses Merriment Social restaurant, 240 E. Pittsburgh Ave. It is owned by Miki Maric, a partner with Mark Partners.

The St. Paul Avenue property was purchased for $430,000. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $338,000.

Pat Hake, Russ Sagmoen and Westin Kane with Colliers International brokered this deal.