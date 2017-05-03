Riverview Antique Market to move from Walker’s Point to Menomonee Valley

Buys St. Paul Avenue warehouse

by

May 03, 2017, 11:26 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/riverview-antique-market-to-move-from-walkers-point-to-menomonee-valley/

Riverview Antique Market in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood plans to move to the Menomonee Valley.

2045 W. St. Paul Ave.

2045 W. St. Paul Ave.

The antique store has been leasing about 13,000 square feet west of the intersection of South Water Street and E. Pittsburgh Avenue at 175 S. Water St. for more than 15 years.

Store owner Kathy Ippolite recently purchased the Marsh Hill Building at 2045 W. St. Paul Ave., a two-story 10,900-square-foot loft building, located just west of Sobelman’s from investor John Shannon Jr.

Ippolite said she plans to move at the end of September, after she installs heat, air conditioning and a bathroom in the building.

She wasn’t planning on moving, but said the Walker’s Point neighborhood has gotten so hot, her landlord was going to double her rent.

“I can’t afford that so I decided to buy a building,” Ippolite said. “It’s kind of scary, but kind of good.”

The Walker’s Point building also houses Merriment Social restaurant, 240 E. Pittsburgh Ave. It is owned by Miki Maric, a partner with Mark Partners.

The St. Paul Avenue property was purchased for $430,000. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $338,000.

Pat Hake, Russ Sagmoen and Westin Kane with Colliers International brokered this deal.

Riverview Antique Market in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood plans to move to the Menomonee Valley.

2045 W. St. Paul Ave.

2045 W. St. Paul Ave.

The antique store has been leasing about 13,000 square feet west of the intersection of South Water Street and E. Pittsburgh Avenue at 175 S. Water St. for more than 15 years.

Store owner Kathy Ippolite recently purchased the Marsh Hill Building at 2045 W. St. Paul Ave., a two-story 10,900-square-foot loft building, located just west of Sobelman’s from investor John Shannon Jr.

Ippolite said she plans to move at the end of September, after she installs heat, air conditioning and a bathroom in the building.

She wasn’t planning on moving, but said the Walker’s Point neighborhood has gotten so hot, her landlord was going to double her rent.

“I can’t afford that so I decided to buy a building,” Ippolite said. “It’s kind of scary, but kind of good.”

The Walker’s Point building also houses Merriment Social restaurant, 240 E. Pittsburgh Ave. It is owned by Miki Maric, a partner with Mark Partners.

The St. Paul Avenue property was purchased for $430,000. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $338,000.

Pat Hake, Russ Sagmoen and Westin Kane with Colliers International brokered this deal.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support President Trump's plan to cut the 35% corporate tax rate to 15%?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Lecture Series: The Future of Milwaukee - Mike Gousha
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/03/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am