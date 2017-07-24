Retail center proposed north of Costco in Grafton

Grafton Commons North would include 69,000 square feet of retail along Port Washington Road

by

July 24, 2017, 12:17 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/retail-center-proposed-north-of-costco-in-grafton/

Continental Properties is planning a multi-tenant retail development on 17-acres north of Costco on Port Washington Road in Grafton.

The proposed project, to be called Grafton Commons North, would include a 69,000-square-foot building that would include three tenants located in a 55,000-square-foot space, a 9,000-square-foot space and a 5,000-square-foot space, according to plans submitted to the village.

There is also a 3,068-square-foot outlot building proposed near Port Washington Road.

Representatives from Menomonee Falls-based Continental could not immediately be reached for comment.

The conceptual plan for the proposed project is on Grafton’s Tuesday plan commission agenda. No specific retailers have been named to fill the space.

The site is currently undeveloped and currently zoned as an agricultural holding district. Continental has received approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for the project, according to the village.

Continental would like to start construction this fall for a summer 2018 completion, according to documents submitted to the village.

Continental Properties is planning a multi-tenant retail development on 17-acres north of Costco on Port Washington Road in Grafton.

The proposed project, to be called Grafton Commons North, would include a 69,000-square-foot building that would include three tenants located in a 55,000-square-foot space, a 9,000-square-foot space and a 5,000-square-foot space, according to plans submitted to the village.

There is also a 3,068-square-foot outlot building proposed near Port Washington Road.

Representatives from Menomonee Falls-based Continental could not immediately be reached for comment.

The conceptual plan for the proposed project is on Grafton’s Tuesday plan commission agenda. No specific retailers have been named to fill the space.

The site is currently undeveloped and currently zoned as an agricultural holding district. Continental has received approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for the project, according to the village.

Continental would like to start construction this fall for a summer 2018 completion, according to documents submitted to the village.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm