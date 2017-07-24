Retail center proposed north of Costco in Grafton

Continental Properties is planning a multi-tenant retail development on 17-acres north of Costco on Port Washington Road in Grafton.

The proposed project, to be called Grafton Commons North, would include a 69,000-square-foot building that would include three tenants located in a 55,000-square-foot space, a 9,000-square-foot space and a 5,000-square-foot space, according to plans submitted to the village.

There is also a 3,068-square-foot outlot building proposed near Port Washington Road.

Representatives from Menomonee Falls-based Continental could not immediately be reached for comment.

The conceptual plan for the proposed project is on Grafton’s Tuesday plan commission agenda. No specific retailers have been named to fill the space.

The site is currently undeveloped and currently zoned as an agricultural holding district. Continental has received approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for the project, according to the village.

Continental would like to start construction this fall for a summer 2018 completion, according to documents submitted to the village.