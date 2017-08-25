Redevelopment of Dairyland Greyhound Park site could bring more than 500 jobs

A massive overhaul is being planned at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha that could bring more than 500 jobs to the site, according to the city of Kenosha.

The city is in talks with the unnamed developer who is planning a five-phase project at the former dog track, which has been vacant since 2009.

“We’re very excited this has a potential use,” said City Administrator Frank Pacetti. “We refer to the site as Dairyland, hopefully soon it will have a new name and quite a different use than Dairyland racing.”

The first phase includes a 550,000 to 600,000-square-foot building that could bring 500-plus employees, Pacetti told members of the city plan commission Thursday.

The track’s original clubhouse will not have to be torn down immediately, but eventually, it will be razed because the entire property will be redeveloped, Pacetti said.

The job estimate is for the first phase, Pacetti said.

“These discussions are in their infancy,” Pacetti said. “Should this proposed development not materialize, the city will not be harmed, but instead be in a prepared position for the next proposal. We believe the ultimate re-development of the former Dairyland property is not a question of ‘if’ but only ‘when.'”

On Thursday, the plan commission approved a $6.2 million tax incremental district for the project.

The 228-acre property, located at 5522 104th Ave., just east of Interstate 94, has been marketed since August 2015, by commercial real estate firm Transwestern.

When Transwestern took over the marketing of the property, the firm said it could accommodate up to 2.3 million square feet of commercial development and could be the site of a corporate headquarters campus or a business park with space for manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.

Birmingham, Ala.-based Pari-Mutuel Funding owns the site.

The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin wanted to develop a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino complex on the site, but those plans were rejected in 2015 by Gov. Scott Walker.