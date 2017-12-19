Real estate transactions

Anderson Commercial Group

Neumann Inc. has purchased +/- 17 acres of land just south of Ryan Rd. and 76th St. in Franklin from Southbrook Church.

Founders 3 Real Estate Services

Shamrock 7 Chase Capitol LLC purchased the Chase Bank Branch property at 201 W. Capitol Dr. in Milwaukee from DBChase LLC.

NDC LLC purchased a property at 201 E. Sunset Dr., in Waukesha.

NDC LLC sold a property at Clarke Square, 1818 W. National Ave, in Milwaukee.

Judson and Associates

SMP Group II, LLC purchased a 19,500 square foot building at 2222 South Calhoun Road, New Berlin from MFG Resources, LLC

NAI MLG Commercial

Rock Dam Dreams, LLC (Exciting Promotions) purchased a 38,000 square foot building at 5770 S. Westridge Drive, New Berlin from TLE Enterprises, LLC (CGS Premier)

Leases

Colliers International Wisconsin

Clover Technologies Group LLC has leased 16,047 square feet of industrial space located at 305 E. Mahn Court, Suite 300 in Oak Creek.

Purple Cow Speech Therapy has leased 1,250 square feet of office space located at 7300 S. 13th St., Suite 202 in Oak Creek.

D&S Food Service, Inc. has renewed its lease of 4,894 square feet of office space located 411 E. Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee.

GEA Pizza has leased 1,319 square feet of retail space located at Bayview Center – 145 W Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee.

Computer Aided Technology, LLC has renewed their lease of 2,290 square feet of office space located at 400 N Executive Drive, Suite 104 in Brookfield.

Crossmark Graphics Inc. has leased 6,360 square feet of industrial space located at 16324 W Glendale Drive in New Berlin.

JMR Properties IV, LLC has leased 4,906 square feet of industrial space located at 2200 E College Ave, Unit 500 in Cudahy.

Mungo Creative Group has leased 2,026 square feet of office space located at 196 S. 2nd Street in Milwaukee.

Founders 3 Real Estate Services

Reaction GFX leased 4,500 square feet at 5000 W. Lincoln Ave. in West Allis from Lincoln 50 LLC.

State Farm leased 1,636 square feet at 1126 S. 70th St. in West Allis.

WELS Kingdom Workers, Inc. leased 4,000 square feet at N19W24075 Riverwood Dr. Suite 200 in Waukesha from SARA Investment Real Estate.

DSV Air & Sea, Inc. leased 2,774 square feet at 9809 S. Franklin Dr. in Franklin from SARA Investment Real Estate.

Mungo Creative Group, Inc. leased 2,026 square feet at 196 S. 2nd St. in Milwaukee from LCM Funds 26 Prime LLC.

Fusion Poke WI, Inc. leased 2,371 SF at 1813 E. Kenilworth Place in Milwaukee from Sydney C. Charney Trust.

Accelerated Health Systems LLC leased 2,200 square feet at Harvard Square located at18000 W. Bluemound Rd. in Milwaukee from William V. Reilly, Jr., Robert Joseph and Jordana Joseph.

GJS Sales / Horny Goat renewed its 695 square feet at the Timbers Building located at 700 W. Virginia St. inside the Tannery Business Complex from Sara Investment Real Estate LLC.

Teach for America renewed its 5,704 square feet at the Timbers Building located at 700 W. Virginia St. inside the Tannery Business Complex from Sara Investment Real Estate LLC.

Randstad renewed its 3,688 square foot lease at the Historic PH Dye House located at 320 E. Buffalo St. in the Historic Third Ward from Michael Gardner.

Midwest Community Outreach & Education sub-leased 5,000 square feet at 1227 S. 116th St. in West Allis from Marian University.

M.A.C.S. Milwaukee LLC leased 2,830 square feet at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek from EvCap Oak Creek LLC.

Lash Studio leased 665 square feet at Village Faire, 1417 N. Wauwatosa Ave., in Wauwatosa

Verizon leased 2,359 square feet at 241 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee.

Chef Kayla leased 1,500 square feet at 7115 Durand Ave., in Mount Pleasant from Pleasant Holdings, LLC.

Lambeau Tobacco leased 4,954 square feet at 1117 W. Main St., in Whitewater.

Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin

Starbucks leased 2,100 square feet at 12400 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield.

Starbucks leased 2,100 square feet at West Bend Plaza, 230 N. 18th Ave., West Bend.

Transwestern

Edward Jones has renewed its lease of 937 square feet of retail space at 2301-2359 Silvernail Road, Ste. 233, Pewaukee.

1983 Arcade Bar has leased 1,911 square feet of retail space at 1110 North Old World 3rd Street, Milwaukee.

Midwest Dental Care, Mondovi, Inc. has renewed its lease of 2,446 square feet of retail space at 2301-2359 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee.