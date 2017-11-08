Real estate transactions

Sales

Colliers International Wisconsin

CAM West Allis, LLC has purchased 47,250 square feet of industrial space located at 2075-2109 South 55th Street & 2074-2116 South 56th Street in West Allis.

Wheel & Sprocket has purchased 12,200 square feet of retail space located at 187 East Becher Street in Milwaukee.

Judson and Associates

Green Eggs & Ham, LLC purchased 2.26 acres at 1215 George Towne Drive from Village Walk of Johnson Creek, LLC

Todd D. Burgess Properties, LLC purchased a 10,040 square foot building at 3630 North 126th Street Brookfield from RCS Real Estate, LLC

Leases:

Colliers International Wisconsin

Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Inc. has leased 4,327 square feet of office space located at 10050 South 27th Street in Oak Creek.

Reliable Water has leased 2,266 square feet of office space located at 301 West Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 401 in Milwaukee.

Pepper Construction has leased 3,982 square feet of office space located at 220 East Buffalo Street, Suite 300 in Milwaukee.

Dickman Company

Seda International Packaging Group renewed its lease for 323,610 square feet at 12501 Globe Drive in Park 94 in Mount Pleasant from owner HSA Commercial Real Estate

Founders 3

Goldstein Law, SC leased 4,900 square feet at 161 S First Street in Walker’s Point.

Linden Grove, Inc. leased 7,245 square feet at at 18650 W Corporate Drive, Brookfield from Corporate 186 LLC.

Faith Law Firm leased 1,140 square feet at 2505 N 124th Street in Brookfield.

Monarch Investments LLC leased 446 square feet at 4101 N 76th Street in Milwaukee from FTC Investments LLC.

QPS Staffing Services leased 11,000 square feet at Crestwood Commons (1700 S. 108th St.) in West Allis from Shecterle Commercial Properties 2, LLC

Toppers Pizza at the Charcoal Grill Center (3841-3843 E. Douglas Ave.) in Racine leased 2,309 square feet from Alexco, LLP

Grate Modern Mac & Cheese leased 2,600 square feet at 84South in Greenfield.

Destiny Dental leased 3,366 square feet at 1838 S. 15th St. in Milwaukee.

Thirsty Duck Properties, LLC purchased N64 W23180 Main St., Sussex from Boneyard Properties, LLC.

Insomnia Cookies leased 1,780 square feet 2221 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View.

Check ‘N Go leased 1,218 square feet at 1823 E. Geneva St. in Delavan.

Judson and Associates

Prestwick Group, LLC leased 6,825 square feet at 1130 James Drive, suite 106 and 1120 James Drive Annex in Hartland from PDC Midwest Properties, LLC

Image Makers Advertising, Inc. leased 3,254 square feet at 17110 W Greenfield Ave., Brookfield from St John Properties, Inc.

Mid-America Real Estate

Quizno’s leased 1,500 square feet at Colonial Plaza, N89 W16895 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls.

Fresenius Kidney Care WRCG Milwaukee leased 13,000 square feet at Shops of Grand Avenue, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Outback Steakhouse leased 1.82 acres at 84South, Greenfield.

Carter’s leased 3,720 square feet at Nagawaukee Center, 3167 Golf Road, Delafield.