Real Estate Transactions

Sales

Judson and Associates

JH Investments, LLC purchased a 3,090-square-foot property at 1610 Utah St., Watertown from Compeer Financial, ACA.

Henry Nader Real Estate, LLC bought 2.9 acres of land at 402 Kettle Drive, Delafield from DEEDEB, LLC

Leases

Founders 3 Real Estate

Alternatives in Psychological Consultation S.C. leased 6,328 square feet at Summit Place in West Allis.

Walker Forge renewed its 5,139-square-foot lease at 222 E Erie in the Historic Third Ward from East Erie Associates LLC.

Creative G Force LLC leased 985 square feet at the River Centre at 6001 W. Mequon Road from River Centre Building LLC.

Kay Jewelers leased 3,500 square feet at Whitestone Station in Menomonee Falls.

Karisma Customs, LLC DBA Carisma Customs leased 3,200 square feet at 395 Forest Grove Drive, Pewaukee from Parkway Development, LLC