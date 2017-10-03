Real Estate Transactions

Leases

Founders3

X-Centric IT Solution LLC leased 1,824 square feet at 330 S Executive Drive in Brookfield from Decade Properties.

Caravel Autism Health LLC leased 3,198 square feet at 330 S Executive Drive in Brookfield from Decade Properties.

Conway & Josetti leased 3,005 square feet at 330 S Executive Drive in Brookfield from Decade Properties.

My Salon Suites leased 5,200 square feet at Capitol East Plaza (14625 – 14755 W. Capitol Dr.) in Brookfield.

Judson and Associates

D.C.T. Construction, LLC leased 3,400 square feet at W227 N880 Westmound Drive Pewaukee from JAG 1 and JRG 1, LLC.

GMR Associates, LLC DBA Social Life Dance Center leased 1,257 square feet at 300 Cottonwood Ave., Hartland from Bark River Properties

Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin

Rainbow leased 3,269 square feet at Timmermann Plaza, 10432 W. Silver Spring Drive.

Fit Body Boot Camp leased 3,924 square feet at Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18985 W. Capitol Drive, G-103, Brookfield.

Bentley’s Pet Stuff leased 2,100 square feet at State Street Station, 7450 W. State Street, Wauwatosa.

Tractor Supply leased 19.832 square feet at Highway 28 & I-43, Kohler.

Milan Laser Hair Removal leased 1,690 square feet at The Brownstones, 17430 – 17630 W. Bluemond Rd., Space 011, Brookfield.

Attitude Dance Company leased 5,602 square feet at Wessex Shopping Centre, N64 W24678 Main Street, Sussex.

Starbucks Coffee Company leased 2,100 square feet at 213 Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.