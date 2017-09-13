Real Estate Transactions

Sales and leases from area brokers

by

September 13, 2017, 11:01 AM

Sales

The Barry Company

Excalibur 124th LLC purchased a 3,300 square foot industrial facility located at 5139 N. 124th St.in Butler.

Verherokrei Properties LLC purchased a  3,500 square foot industrial facility located at 5150 N. 125th St. in Butler.

MBH Investment Real Estate

A private investor purchased the 11,567 square foot Triangle Plaza at 13805 West Capitol Drive from Keren Properties 9, LLC.

Leases

Judson and Associates

Leading Advertising Design, Inc. leased 2,770 square feet at 1560 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha from LJS Commercial Properties.

CR Recycling LLC leased 4,700 square feet at 16301 West Lincoln Ave., New Berlin from CAM Lincoln, LLC; CAM Lincoln 1, LLC; CAM Lincoln 2, LLC; CAM Lincoln 3, LLC; and 8012 North Ave, LLC.

C. Hanish, Inc. leased 8,000 square feet at 608 North Shore Dr., Hartland from JAG II and JRG II, LLC.

 Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin

Midwest Commercial Funding LLC  purchased 20,798 square feet at 4224 Gander Road, Sheboygan.

Brunch leased 4,026 SF at Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18,985 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield.

Mathnasium of New Berlin leased 1,440 square feet at Moorland Square, 15445 W. National Ave., New Berlin.

Spirit Halloween Superstores, LLC leased 11,055 square feet at Oak Creek Centre, 8641 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek.

Jade Nails leased 1,800 square feet at Brady Place, 1422 E. Brady Street, Milwaukee.

Milo’s Jewelers leased 1,200 square feet at Southport Plaza, 6804 Green Bay Road, Kenosha.

Charles Schwab leased 1,715 square feet at Cornerstone Center, W182 N9606 Appleton Ave., Germantown.

Avalon Massage leased 1,000 square feet at Wessex Centre, 24678 W. Main Street, Sussex.

