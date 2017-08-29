Real Estate Transactions

Leases

Colliers International Wisconsin

Adoption Choice has renewed 1,101 square feet of office space located 500 W Silver Spring Drive, Suite K-235 in Glendale.

JL Moving LLC has leased 5,587 square feet of industrial space located 2200 E College Avenue in Cudahy.

Team Rehabilitation W101, LLC has leased 3,120 square feet of retail space located 5750 S 108th Street (Village Market) in Hales Corners.

Wireless Vision LLC has leased 2,605 square feet of retail space located 2711-2751 N Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa.

EDG18

Daniel & Max LLC leased a 3,292-square-foot building at 76th Street, Pleasant Prairie from Prairie Ridge Edge LLC

Founders 3

Iptor Supply Chain Systems USA LLC leased 1,407 square feet at 330 S. Executive Drive in Brookfield from Decade Properties.

Integrative Psyche renewed its 2,205-square-foot lease at Lincoln Center III located at 10150 W. National Avenue in West Allis from SARA Investment Real Estate.

Jerry L. Augustine renewed its 1,090-square-foot lease at Lincoln Center II located at 2514 S. 102nd Street in West Allis from SARA Investment Real Estate.

Milwaukee Mental Health Association leased 4,567 square feet at the Chase Commerce Center located at 3073 S. Chase Avenue in Milwaukee.

Camco Commodity Chemicals, Inc. leased 2,199 square feet at the Saddlery Building located at 233 N. Water Street.

Morris Midwest LLC leased 16,405 square feet at 2323 Corporate Drive in Waukesha from WCC 2005 LLC.

Judson and Associates

Richfield Youth Baseball and Softball Association leased 5,400 square feet at N53 W24950 S. Corporate Circle, Sussex from KJ Development LLC and Interstate Heating Co., Inc.

Specialty Contents Group, LLC d/b/a Contents Recovery Experts, LLC leased 6,800 square feet at 21870 Watertown Road, Brookfield from the Brookfield Commerce Center, LLP

Sales

The Barry Company

A.G. Langer & Company has purchased the 3,300-square-foot industrial facility at 12420 W. Derby Pl., Butlerfrom Glomski Holdings, LLC.

Abraham Holdings, LLC purchased a 42,000-square-foot industrial property at 2750 S. 163rd St., New Berlin from Hermann Properties LLC.

EDG18

Golden Corral purchased 2.75 acres at 300 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee from 300 West LLC.

Shree SARAS, LLC purchased a 3,100-square-foot building at 7272 N. 76th Street, Milwaukee for Dunkin Donuts from ROS 21 LLC.

Shree SARAS 1, LLC purchased a 4,571-square-foot building at 7926 W. Capital Drive, Milwaukee for Dunkin Donuts from National Real Estate Investors LLC.

Judson and Associates

Talon of NC, LLC purchased a 19,000-square-foot building at W223 N720 Saratoga Drive Pewaukee from Equity Real Estate Investors A LLC

Prairie Avenue Waukesha, LLC purchased a 12,947-square-foot building at 230 South Prairie Avenue, Waukesha from Jill and Gail Strong