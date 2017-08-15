Real Estate Transactions

Sales and leases from area brokers

August 15, 2017, 5:14 PM

Leases

Colliers International Wisconsin

Integrative Psyche has renewed 2,205 square feet of office space located at 10150 W National Avenue in West Allis.

Vios Global, LLC has leased 3,055 square feet of office space located at 2600 N Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa.

Founders 3

Superior Roll Off, Inc. leased 5,366 square feet at 5024-5040 N. 35th Street in Milwaukee from 5300 North 33rd Street LLC.

Arker Configuration leased 7,680 square feet at 9630-9638 West Flagg Avenue in Milwaukee from Megal Development Corporation.

Madisen Maher Architects renewed its 2,054 square foot lease at the Timbers building located at 700 W. Virginia Street within the Tannery Business Complex from SARA Investment Real Estate.

Caribou Coffee Company, Inc. leased 2,520 square feet at the new development located at Moorland Road and Hackberry Lane in Brookfield.

Elegant Nails leased 1,600 square feet at the Qdoba Plaza in Oconomowoc from PH Oconomowoc II LLC.

Judson and Associates

Manada Technologies Inc. leased 2,400 square feet at 300 Travis Lane unit #15 from Waucom Center, LLC

