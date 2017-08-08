Real estate transactions

Sales

The Barry Company

Benchmark Secured Storage of Hartland LLC purchased a 2.8 acre parcel northwest of Rose Drive in Bark River Corporate Park, Hartland from NetNel, LLC.

Circle Electric, Inc. has purchased a 12,000-square-foot industrial facility located 4606 N. 132nd Street, Butler from Eclectic Enterprises, LLC.

Leases

The Barry Company

Turriff Capital Management, Inc. leased 7,812 square feet at 10850 W. Park Place, Milwaukee from Two Park Place LLC.

Colliers International Wisconsin

CC Services, Inc leased 1,500 square feet of retail space located at 2273 W Wisconsin Avenue in Grafton.

Retina & Vitreous Consultants of WI, LTD has renewed and expanded 315 square feet of office space located at 2600 N Mayfair Road, Suite 905 in Wauwatosa.

Team Rehabilitation W101, LLC has leased 2,298 square feet of retail space located at N79 W14749 Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls.

Judson and Associates

Sonia and Justin Haugen leased 6,000 square feet at 12601 W Hampton Ave., Butler from Rally Cap Investments, LLC.

M.J. Bauer Enterprises, LLC leased 12,283 square feet at 1515 Ellis Street Waukesha from 1515 Ellis, LLC