Real Estate Transactions

Leases

Colliers International Wisconsin

Bickers Printing, Inc has renewed 1,979 square feet of office space located at 330 E. Kilbourn Street, Suite 103 in Milwaukee.

Realogy DBA Burnet Title has leased 950 square feet of office space located at 7280 S. 13th Street in Oak Creek.

Kennedy Law has leased 1,027 square feet of office space located at 10701 W. North Avenue in Wauwatosa.

Samaritan Family Wellness Foundation has renewed 2,252 square feet of office space located at 500 W. Silver Spring Drive, Suite K270 in Glendale.

Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin

Starbucks leased 2,000 square feet at 857 S. Rochester St., Mukwonago.

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial leased 2,800 square feet at Shoppes at Fox River, Sunset Drive and Oakdale Drive, Waukesha.

HuHot Mongolian Grill leased 4,300 square feet at Highway 100 Retail Center, 3021 South 108th Street, West Allis.

Love Nails and Spa leased 1,674 square feet at Shoppes at Fox River, Sunset Drive and Oakdale Drive, Waukesha.

PBJC Holdings, LLC purchased 19.58 acres at Pabst Farms Town Centre, Pabst Farms Blvd., Oconomowoc.

Massage Envy leased 4,000 square feet at The Plaza, 17105-17165 Bluemound Road, Brookfield.

Roots Salon leased 2,005 square feet at State Street Station, 7450 W. State Street, Wauwatosa.

Sales

Judson and Associates

Sell It Now LLC purchased a 2,997-square-foot property at 2315 Badger Drive Unit 1 Waukesha from Bob and Judith Hamilton.

Sisian, LLC purchased a 23,149-square-foot property at 20700 and 20720 Watertown Road Brookfield from SSI Properties, LLC.