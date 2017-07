Real estate transactions

Leases

Colliers International

Affiliated Attorneys, LLC has renewed 2,200 square feet of office space located at 1126 S 70th Street, Suite N405 in Milwaukee.

Chicago Series of Lockton Companies, LLC has renewed 4,902 square feet of office space located at 111 E Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee.

Guy and O’Neill has leased 167,699 square feet of industrial space located at 900 North Street in Grafton.

Lee L. Rasmussen has renewed 1,207 square feet of office space located at 16655 Bluemound Road, Suite 170 in Brookfield.

Founders3

Linear Graphics leased 3,286 square feet at 3950 N Holton Avenue in Milwaukee from 525 Properties Limited Partnership.

Mind Shift leased 1,500 square feet at 3636 N 124th Street in Wauwatosa from K. Singh.

Midwest Strength & Fitness LLC leased 5,532 square feet at 3800 S River Road in West Bend from Killian LLC.

Dynamic Medical Equipment leased 1,136 square feet at the Sentry Plaza located at 10244 W National Avenue in West Allis.