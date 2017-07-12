Real estate transactions

Sales

Anderson Commercial

Waukesha Memorial Hospital Inc. has purchased +/- 53.71 acres in Mukwonago from Douglas and Debra De Back.

V N Enterprises LLC has purchased a +/- 4,608 square foot Veterinary Clinic located at S74W16810 Janesville Road in Muskego from Dr. Jodie Gruenstern LLC.

The Barry Company

360 LLC purchased the 20,000 square foot industrial facility located at 6000 N. 60th Street, Milwaukee from Knight Barry Exchange, LLC.

BA Properties 2 LLC purchased a 9,000 square foot warehouse from DMA llc Badger Alloys, Inc. at 5050 W. State St., Milwaukee.

R&T Construction Properties purchased the approximately 11,000 square foot industrial facility located at 4264 S. Packard Avenue, Saint Francis from Triwire 3, LLC.

Founders 3

Jones Road LLC D.B.A. Wolf Paving purchased the 42.36 acres located at W329 S1744 Jones Road in Genesee from Bartolotta Properties LLC.

Forward Development Group LLC purchased the 17,230 square feet office parcel located at W238 N1610 Busse Road in Pewaukee from OAW LLC.

Nomad Barrio LLC purchased the 0.65 acre land site comprised of 618, 620, 622, 628, 636 & 640 S 6th Street in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood from Anthony A. La Croix.

Leases

Colliers International Wisconsin

Sammark Holdings LLC has leased 6,267 square feet of industrial space located at 16338 W Glendale Drive in New Berlin.

Black Swan Investments LLC has purchased 10,288 square feet of industrial space located at 4188 S Kinnickinnic Avenue in Saint Francis.

Impact Consulting Group, LLC has renewed and expanded 3,495 square feet of office space located at 13890 Bishops Drive in Brookfield.

Founders 3

Mindspike Design renewed its lease of 2,162 square feet at the Historic PH Dye House located at 320 E Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward.

Solvy Seven, Inc. leased 1,992 square feet at Bishops Woods Center located at 13555 Bishops Court in Brookfield from Decade Properties.

Allied International Support, Inc. leased 6,855 square feet at N93 W14615 Whittaker Way in Menomonee Falls from Burke Properties.

M.A.C.S. Fox Cities LLC leased 2,802 square feet of retail space at I-94 & Moorland Road in Brookfield from ASBJORN Moorland LLC.

Jet’s Pizza leased 2,341 square feet at 1857 E Kenilworth Place in Milwaukee from Dermond Properties.

Inland Commercial Real Estate Services leased 900 square feet to Cricket Wireless at 1629 S. Main St., in West Bend.

Mid-America

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt leased 1016 square feet at The Corners of Brookfield, 20005 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield.

Jimmy John’s leased 1,536 square feet at Freshwater Plaza, 1312 S. 1st Street, Milwaukee.

LyLy Nails leased 3,300 square feet at Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18985 W. Capitol Dr. C-108, Brookfield.

Smoke World leased 2,360 square feet at The Plaza, 17105-17165 Bluemound Road.

Cycle Bar leased 2,525 square feet at The Corners, 20005 W. Bluemound Rd.

BCS Skincare leased 1,411 square feet at The Corners, 20005 W. Bluemound Rd.

Bangkok House leased 2,400 square feet at Whitnall Square, 4698 S. Whitnall Ave., St. Francis.

Art’s Cameras Plus renewed their lease of 5,549 square feet at Silvernail Plaza, 2100 Silvernail Road, Waukesha.

National Bakery & Deli leased 3002 square feet at The Plaza, 17105-17165 Bluemound Road Space 032, Brookfield.