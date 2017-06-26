Real estate transactions

Sales

Colliers International | Wisconsin

Serenity Health Care has purchased 4,251 square feet of office space located at 1708 Paramount Court in Waukesha.

Oppidan Holdings LLC purchased 1.7 acres of retail space located at 2320 Bluemound Road in Waukesha.

Founders 3

Palestra Real Estate Partners and PJR Properties, LLC purchased 1 acre of land at 709 E. Capitol Dr.

Judson and Associates

McAdams Properties, LLC purchased a 16,802 square foot property at 1910 South 73rd Street West Allis from NWE9, LLC

Leases

Colliers International | Wisconsin

Convergint Technologies has leased 2,472 square feet of flex space located at W134 N5490-5526 Campbell Drive in Menomonee Falls.

Greenfire Management Services, LLC has leased 1,019 square feet of industrial space located at 1243 N 10th St. in Milwaukee.

Stevens Construction has renewed 2,290 square feet of office space located at 324 E Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee.

Happy Rocks and Jewelry has leased 1,350 square feet of retail space located at 530 South Pier Drive in Sheboygan.

Zignego has leased 517 square feet of office space located at 2420-2430 Grandview Boulevard, Suite 103 in Waukesha.

British Swim School has leased 1,160 square feet of office space located at 2420-2430 Grandview Boulevard, Suite E in Waukesha.

Founders 3

Chenhalls Nissan, S.C. leased 1,326 square feet at One Park Plaza located at 11270 W Park Place in Milwaukee.

Frank and Frank leased 3,260 square feet at the MG Atrium located at 5150 N Port Washington Rd in Glendale.

ABR Employment Services leased 1,700 square feet at 10600 W Bluemound Rd in Milwaukee.

Simply Delicious 1 LLC leased 3,450 square feet at the Southtown Plaza Shopping Center located at 2942 S 108th St in West Allis.

Marathon Savings Bank leased 2,625 square feet at the Mequon Town Center located at 11315 Cedarburg Rd in Mequon.

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. leased 5,100 square feet at the Waukesha Airport Business Center located at 1900 Pewaukee Rd in Waukesha.

All Around Sports Fitness leased 800 square feet at 8050 N Port Washington Rd in Fox Point.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company leased 7,712 square feet at Honey Creek IV located at 9000 W Chester St in Milwaukee.

Performance Services, Inc. leased 4,371 square feet at Stoneridge III located at N14 W23833 Stone Ridge Drive in Waukesha.

Trustway Homes, Inc. subleased 3,400 square feet at N25 W23131 Paul Rd in Pewaukee.

Thirsty Duck, LLC leased 19,602 square feet at N64 W23180 Main Street, Sussex.

MOD Pizza leased 2,600 square feet at 1676 Old Schoolhouse Rd., in Oconomowoc.

Roaring Fork, LLC (Qdoba)leased 2,400 square feet at 885 S. Rochester St., in Mukwonago.

The Sherwin-Williams Company leased 3,500 square feet at the NEC of 1st St. and Greenfield Ave., in Milwaukee.

Forest Home Investors I, LLC leased 800 square feet 800 to Luna Listings at Omega Plaza (4647 S. 108th St.), in Greenfield.

Total Renal Care, Inc. leased 6,070 square feet at 733 E. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee.

Sport Clips leased 1,240 square feet at 6809 S. 27th St., in Franklin.

Judson and Associates

PowerX International leased 6,800 square feet at 21860 Watertown Road Brookfield from Brookfield Commerce Center LLC.

Zignego Company leased 2,523 square feet at 2831 N. Grandview Blvd, Waukesha from Venture Two, LLC

Wiscomm, LLC leased 2,400 square feet at W226 N887 Eastmound Drive Pewaukee from the Robert and Sarah Boschi Trust