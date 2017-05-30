Real Estate Transactions

Sales and leases from area brokers

by

May 30, 2017, 5:22 PM

Leases

Colliers International | Wisconsin

Fiber-Tech has leased 44,600 square feet of industrial space located at 4145 Courtney Road in Franksville.

Penegor & Lowenberg has renewed 1,987 square feet of office space located at 16655 W Bluemound Road, Suite 190 in Brookfield.

Mid-America Real Estate

Fredrick’s Hallmark renewed its lease at Silvernail Plaza, 2100 Silvernail Rd., Pewaukee.

Café Zupas leased 4000 square feet at 84South, NWC Layton Ave and Hawk Run, Greenfield.

GNC renewed their lease at Silvernail Plaza, 2100 Silvernail Road, Waukesha.

VIP Nails leased 1216 square feet at Taylor Heights, 549 S. Taylor Drive, Sheboygan.

Boost Mobile leased 900 square feet at Silvernail Commons, 2177 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee.

Wireless Vision, LLC leased 1563 square feet at Good Hope Commons, 7335 W. Good Hope Road, Milwaukee.

Transwestern

Employment Resources, Inc. has leased 1,093 square feet of office space at 3333 North Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa.

Goldfish Swim School has leased 8,804 square feet of retail space at 12565 Feerick Street, Brookfield.

Colliers International | Wisconsin

Sales

JT Petroleum LLC has purchased a 1,400 square foot gas station located at 9502 S. Howell Avenue in Oak Creek.

T&D Flynn Iron Bridge Holdings, LLC has purchased a 35,000 square foot industrial building located at W233 N870 Roundy Circle West in Pewaukee.

Comments

News

Subscribe

