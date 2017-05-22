Real Estate Transactions

Sales

Anderson Commercial

Paul Pestka purchased a 6,066 industrial building located at 5127 N 125th Street in Butler from Richard Sommerfelt.

Orion Leasing LLC purchased a 10,800 square foot building located at 185 W Progress Drive in West Bend from S & L Management, LLC.

Living Waters Christian Church has purchased 7,900 square foot church at S63 W13761 College Ave in Muskego from Heritage United Presbyterian Church.

Evan Hughes and William P. Quillan has purchased a 11,400 square foot building at 2330 W. Clybourn from 6211 Church Road Property, LLC.

Lefka Properties, LLC has purchased a 9,856 square foot retail strip center located at 1401 S. Summit Ave. in Waukesha from Shops on Summit, LLC.

Stanley has purchased a 6,646 square foot medical office building located at 6080 S. 108th Street in Hales Corners from Whitnall Medical Building, LLC.

Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties, Wisconsin, Inc. has purchased 2 industrial/flex buildings totaling 20,700 square feet at 601-605 Schoenhaar in West Bend from Albiero Trust.

Tom Schafer has purchased a 33,000 square foot office located at the Glendale Office Park LLC 6270-6370 N. Port Washington Road, in Glendale from Glendale Office Park LLC.

Tashjello, LLC has purchased a 9,600 square foot industrial building located at 1780 E. Bolivar, in Milwaukee from LW Machine Products.

Landmark Credit Union has purchased .75 acres located at the former Parkland Mall site, in Muskego, WI from Parkland Towne Center Development, LLC.

SSV Oak Creek 1, LLC has purchased 6.29 acres of land located at 6340 S Howell Avenue, in Oak Creek, from LaSalle 115 Holdings LLC-Series 6 WI.

FRED-Forte, LLC has purchased Lot #4 for a 268 unit multi-family development located at 84S in Greenfield from Greenfield Development Partners Holdings, LLC.

Judson and Associates

Caliber Property Investments, LLC purchased a 10,000 square foot building at 100, 106, 108 N Main Street Oconomowoc from Wesley R. and Marjorie E. Johnson

Herbert Brumder Jr. purchased a 4,800 square foot property at W1324 Cedar Drive Ixonia from First National Bank of Hartford.

Kaul Avenue Investments, LLC bought a 37,440 square foot at N60 W14521 Kaul Avenue Menomonee Falls from Estate of John K. Deede; Claudia J. Deede

RFP Commercial

American Deposit Management LLC purchased the 11,256 square foot office building at W220 N3451 Springdale Road in Pewaukee from SRC Properties, Inc.

Leases

Anderson Commercial

Radke & Schlesner has leased 5,000 square feet of office space located at 10750 W. Howard Ave. in Greenfield from Preferred Leasing, LLC.

Storm Restoration Group has leased 3,0652 square feet of commercial space located at 1120 W. Washington Street in West Bend, WI from Jerry Schmidt.

Three Cellars, LLC has leased 9,610 square feet of retail space located at 7228 S. 27th Street, in Oak Creek, WI from DR 1 Investments, LLC.

Kushal Inc. has leased 1,400 square feet of retail space located at 1411 Summit Ave., in Waukesha from Shops on Summit LLC.

Essential Tennis has leased 1,445 square feet of of commercial space located at 316 N. Milwaukee Ave. WI from Robert Joseph.

Copart, Inc. has leased industrial space located at 1521 Waukesha, in Waukesha from Rose Investments, LLC.

Cornerstone has leased 2,608 square feet of office space located at 4811 S. 76th St, in Greenfield, WI from Edgewood Plaza.

Teresi Financial has leased 1,587 square feet of office space located at 14260 W. National Ave, in New Berlin from SDS Management.

PH Hospitality has leased 2,100 square feet of retail space located at the Parkland Towne Center, in Muskego.

Bay Electrical Solutions has leased 1,910 square feet of office space at 7670 N. Port Washington Road, in Glendale from Harry Morris II.

High Tide has leased 2,353 square feet of office space at 1011 N. Mayfair Road, in Wauwatosa 1011 Mayfair Limited Partnership.

The Boerke Company

Mad City Roofing leased 11,050 square feet at 16900-17096 W. Victor Road, New Berlin, WI.

Colliers International | Wisconsin

Hundt Financial Group has renewed 1,911 square feet of office space located at 375 Bishops Way, Suite 235 in Brookfield.

Dollar Mart has leased 2,075 square feet of retail space located at 3325 S Business Drive in Sheboygan.

Lands’ End, Inc. has leased 1,841 square feet of retail space located at 560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 118 in Honolulu.

Wireless Vision LLC has leased 1,563 square feet of retail space located at 7335 W. Good Hope Road in Milwaukee.

Judson and Associates

McRae’s US Mail Service, Inc leased 7,350 square feet at 11408 W Lincoln Avenue West Allis from CAM 114th, LLC; MRG Holdings, LLC; P&A Properties, LLC; BJG Holdings, LLC

1800 Water Damage North America leased 3,400 square feet at 21850 Watertown Road Brookfield from Brookfield Commerce Center

Dr. Starlette Patterson-Biddle leased 4,290 square feet at 7900 West Burleigh Street Milwaukee from 7900 Burleigh, LLC

RFP Commercial

Full of Beans LLC leased 1,266 square feet at 184 S. 2nd Street in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood from LCM Funds 26 Prime LLC.

JTL Carriers renewed its 3,851 square foot lease at Franklin Corporate Center located at 9809 S. Franklin Drive from SARA Investment Real Estate.

Integrated Psyche LLC leased 2,205 square feet at Lincoln Center III located at 10150 W. National Avenue in West Allis from Somerset Properties.

Xpress Global Systems LLC leased 18,198 square feet at 8687 N. 107th Street in Milwaukee from LCM Funds 28 Distribution Center LLC.

Ambramoff Law Offices leased 976 square feet at Fountain Square located at W177 N9886 Rivercrest Drive in Germantown from Fountain Square LLC.

Victoria Haas CPA Services leased 420 square feet at the Colby Abbot Building located at 759 N. Milwaukee Street.

Transwestern

American Deposit Management LLC has purchased an 11,256-square-foot office building located at W220 N3451 Springdale Road, Pewaukee.