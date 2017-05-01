Real Estate Transactions

Sales and leases from area brokers

May 01, 2017, 10:05 PM

Sales

The Barry Company

Tashjello LLC purchased a former manufacturing building at 1780 E Bolivar Ave. in St. Francis that will be occupied by Compost Crusader LLC and Steel Farmer LLC.

Leases

The Boerke Company

Aerotek leased 15,070 square feet at Honey Creek Corporate Center II, 115 S 84th St., Milwaukee.

CBRE

von Briesen & Roper, s.c. leased 11,320 square feet at 20975 Swenson Drive in Waukesha from Somerset Properties.

Colliers International | Wisconsin

US Pack Logistics, LLC has leased 13,971 square feet of industrial space located at 2200 E College Avenue in Cudahy.

Universal Services of America, LP has renewed 3,820 square feet of office space located at 111 E Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee.

Integrative Psyche, LLC has leased 2,205 square feet of office space located at 10150 W National Avenue in West Allis.

Wireless Vision LLC has leased three retail spaces in southeastern Wisconsin; one is 1,600 square feet located on E Sunset Drive in Waukesha. The second space is 2,766 square feet located at 10400 W Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. The third lease is located in Cudahy at 5869 S Packard Avenue in a 3,000 square foot space.

DHL has renewed their 23,186 square feet of industrial space located at 305 E. Mahn Court in Oak Creek.

Judson and Associates

Lunda Construction Company leased 1280 square feet at 1285 Sunnyridge Road, Pewaukee, from 1285 Building Partnership

Oshino Lamps America leased 5,760 square feet at W227 N937 Westmound Drive , Pewaukee from Nagawicka View Dairy Farm, Inc.

FSC Corp leased 3,136 square feet at N70 W25156 Indiangrass Lane unit H Lisbon from Tomasini Family Limited Partnership

Industrial Installation Services, LLC leased 3000 square feet at N53 W24880 S Corporate Circle unit 2 Sussex from N53W24880 S Corporate Circle, LLC

RFP Commercial

R& R Art Galleries leased 1,404 square feet at 194 S. 2nd Street in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood from LCM Funds 26 Prime LLC.

