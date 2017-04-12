Real estate transactions

Sales and leases from area brokers

April 12, 2017, 10:12 AM

Leases

Colliers International | Wisconsin

Campbell Newman Asset Management has leased 4,529 square feet of office space located at 330 E. Kilbourn Street, Suite 1125 in Milwaukee.

Firer-Tech has leased 44,600 square feet of industrial space located at 4145 Courtney Road in Franksville.

NSL Holdings, LTD has renewed their office space located at 514 Wells Street in Delafield.

G4S Secure Solutions, Inc. has leased 5,816 square feet of office space located at 700 W Virginia Street, Suite 201 in Milwaukee.

Mid-America Real Estate

T-Mobile leased 518 square feet at Silvernail Plaza, 2100 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee.

Phoenix Salon Suites leased   5,775 square feet at The Plaza, 17125 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield.

FedEx Office leased 3,317 square feet at 312 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.

Jimmy John’s leased 1,349 square feet at State Street Station, 7460 W. State Street, Wauwatosa.

Jimmy John’s leased 1,400 square feet at 6,807 S. 27th Street, Franklin.

ATI Physical Therapy leased 2,800 square feet at Shoppes at Fox River, 1170 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha.

Sprint leased 1,989 square feet at College Plaza, 6503 S. 27th Street, Franklin.

Five Below leased  9,586 square feet at West Allis Towne Centre, 6768 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.

Cryofit leased  2,028 square feet at Moorland Square, 15445 W. National Ave., New Berlin.

T-Mobile leased 1,988 square feet at 2210 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.

T-Mobile leased 1,988 square feet at 5640 W. North Ave., Milwaukee.

RFP Commercial

Greenberg Law leased 1,239 square feet at the MG Atrium building located at 5150 N. Port Washington Road in Glendale from Sigma Property Management.

G4S Secure Solutions leased 5,816 square feet at the Tannery’s Timbers building, located at 700 W. Virginia Street in Milwaukee from SARA Investment Real Estate.

Hatch Staffing Services renewed its 4,080 square foot lease at the Tannery’s Timbers building, located at 700 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee from  SARA Investment Real Estate.

Bottom Line Marketing renewed its 3,129 square foot lease at the Tannery’s Atlas building, located at 600 W. Virginia Street in Milwaukee from SARA Investment Real Estate.

