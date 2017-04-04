Real Estate Transactions

Sales

Judson and Associates

Parkway Development LLC purchased a 15,234 square foot property at 395 Forest Grove Pewaukee from Forest Grove LLC.

Leases

The Boerke Company

Osteria MKE, LLC leased 4,520 square feet at 330 E Kilbourn Ave. from Plaza East Inc.

Colliers International | Wisconsin

KeyStone Staffing has leased 1,200 square feet of office space located 6508 South 27th Street, #6 in Oak Creek.

Compassionate Care Hospice of WI, LLC has renewed and expanded its 3,453 square feet of office space located at 16655 W Bluemound Road, Suite 275 in Brookfield.

Fastenal Company has leased 7,906 square feet of industrial space located at 7140 W. Donges Bay Road in Mequon.

Judson and Associates

Dynamic Laser Parts, LLC is leasing 3200 square feet at 665 E. Industrial Drive Hartland from ADV. LLC