Real Estate Transactions

Sales

The Barry Company

InSinkErator has completed the purchase of an 11.5 acre site on Globe Drive in Mount Pleasant for its new headquarters. The company purchased the property from Chicago-based HSA Commercial.

Canvas Corner, Inc. purchased a 13,000-square-foot industrial facility at 3485 N. 127th St., Brookfield, from 127th Street, LLC.

Judson and Associates

DSG Holdings, LLC purchased a 4,560 square foot building at 3231 W Vera Ave., Milwaukee from Out Perform, LLC.

RFP Commercial

RMS Management LLC along with Ron Philleo purchased the 8,680 square feet N79 W14756 Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls from Jakubowski Investments LLC.

CC Milwaukee LLC purchased the business and real estate located at 7933 N 73rd Street in Milwaukee from King K Catering LLC.

FD MKE WI Center Street and 22nd Street LLC purchased the 0.71acre land site at 2117 W Center Street from Greater New Birth Church, Inc.

5300 North 33rd Street LLC purchased 2.22 acre at 5024-5040 N. 35th Street from Bliffert Lumber & Fuel Co. was the Seller.

Leases

Colliers International | Wisconsin

Montage Talent, Inc. has renewed 10,615 square feet of office space located at 514 Wells Street, Suite C in Delafield.

Wireless Vision, LLC has leased two retail spaces in Milwaukee, WI. Both are 1,988 square feet located at 2210 W Wisconsin Avenue, Unit B and 5640 W North Avenue.

Mears Group, Inc. has renewed 3,113 square feet of office space located at 125 N. Executive Drive, Suite 305 in Brookfield.

Winter, Kloman, Moter and Repp has renewed 9,959 square feet of office space located at 235 N. Executive Drive, Suite 100 in Brookfield.

ePower Manufacturing has leased its first location in downtown Milwaukee with 1,278 square feet of office space located at 111 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 1770.

EDG18

Little Caesar’s leased 1,433 square feet at 3867 S 27th St, Milwaukee from MELD 4 LLC

Kohl’s Stores leased 55,000 square feet at 84 South, 84th and Layton Avenue in Greenfield from Greenfiel RFP Commercial Recent Transactions

Judson and Associates

Aaron H. Vorpahl leased 2,083 square feet at 19700 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield from TRD Real Estate, LLC

Elliott Auto Supply Co, Inc leased 22,875 square feet at 1100 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha from JLML Retained Property, LLC

Lake Country Display leased 15,000 square feet at 206 Enterprise Road, Delafield from Proverbs, LLC.

Infinite Logistics, LLC leased 2,200 square feet at 4531 N 127th Street from Helix Property Group, LLC

RFP Commercial

Bliffert Lumber & Fuel Co. purchased the industrial site at 5024-5040 N 35th Street in Milwaukee, WI for $72,500. Joe Carollo, Brett Deter and Bob Flood represented the Seller, 5300 North 33rd Street LLC.

N.J. Schaub & Sons, Inc. leased 5,372 square feet at 8687 N 107th Street in Milwaukee from LCM Funds 28 Distribution Center LLC.