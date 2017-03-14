Real Estate Transactions

Sales

Judson and Associates

Power Sports Properties purchased a 42,167-square-foot building at S14 W22605 Coral Drive Waukesha from Wal-Mart Real Estate Business

Tollefsen Enterprises, LLC purchased a 6,120-square-foot building at 621 East Industrial Drive Hartland from Stupar, LLC

SBR Real Estate Holdings, LLC purchased a 5487 square foot building at 675 N. Barker Road units 33 & 35 Brookfield from RREF III-D BHB V-WI Brookfield, LLC

Leases

Colliers International | Wisconsin

Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation has leased 582 square feet of retail space located at 4848 S. 76th Street in Greenfield.

MPI Corporate Holdings Inc. has leased 6,500 square feet of office space located at 1123 N. Water Street, Suite 200 in Milwaukee.

ACS Retail and Hospitality Inc. has leased 5,427 square feet of office space located at 125 N. Executive Drive, Suite 200 in Brookfield.

Wireless Vision, LLC has leased 1,218 square feet of office space located at 5301-5321 S. 108th Street in Hales Corners.

Fresh Development, LLC has renewed and expanded its 2,243 square feet of office space located at 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 205 in Brookfield.

Auto Detail Specialists has purchased 2,475 square feet of industrial space located at N115 W18970 Edison Drive, Units 1 and 2 in Germantown.

Old Republic Insurance Company has renewed and expanded its 4,038 square feet of office space located at 445 S. Moorland Road, Suite 110 in Brookfield.

Ron Harmeyer Law Office has leased 3,586 square feet of office space located at 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 1070 in Milwaukee.

Centennial Mortgage has leased 2,439 square feet of office space located at 16535 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield.

Judson and Associates

Crystal Vista, LLC has leased 1,200 square feet of space at 406 Travis Lane unit # 49 Waukesha from Waucom Center LLC.

RFP Commercial

Arcind LLC leased 1,780 square feet at 2323 N Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa from Decade Properties.

Woodbury Financial renewed its 893 SF at Squires III located at N19 W24075 Riverwood Drive in Waukesha from SARA Investment Real Estate.