Real Estate Transactions

Sales

The Barry Company

EF Real Estate II, LLC has purchased 7025 S. 10th Street in Oak Creek. Granger Industrial Supply company previously leased it. An undisclosed company will lease it.

RFP Commercial

Drexel LLC purchased the retail center at 2713 Calumet Drive in Sheboygan from North/Calumet LLC.

Mother Kathryn Conference Center purchased the retreat facility located at 8801 W. Fairy Chasm Drive in Milwaukee from the UWM Real Estate Foundation.

Leases

Colliers International | Wisconsin

The Ritterbush Group, Inc. has renewed 3,138 square feet of office space located at 125 N Executive Drive in Brookfield.

Wireless Vision, LLC has leased 3,125 square feet of office space located at 905 S Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee.

RFP Commercial

Culver Designs, Inc. leased 5,606 square feet at 205 W. Highland Avenue in Milwaukee Highland Beach Surfers LLC.