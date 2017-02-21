Real Estate Transactions

Sales and leases from area brokers

by

February 21, 2017, 5:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/real-estate-transactions-69/

Sales

The Barry Company

EF Real Estate II, LLC has purchased 7025 S. 10th Street in Oak Creek. Granger Industrial Supply company previously leased it. An undisclosed company will lease it.

RFP Commercial

Drexel LLC purchased the retail center at 2713 Calumet Drive in Sheboygan from North/Calumet LLC.

Mother Kathryn Conference Center purchased the retreat facility located at 8801 W. Fairy Chasm Drive in Milwaukee from the UWM Real Estate Foundation.

Leases

Colliers International | Wisconsin

The Ritterbush Group, Inc. has renewed 3,138 square feet of office space located at 125 N Executive Drive in Brookfield.

Wireless Vision, LLC has leased 3,125 square feet of office space located at 905 S Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee.

RFP Commercial

Culver Designs, Inc. leased 5,606 square feet at 205 W. Highland Avenue in Milwaukee Highland Beach Surfers LLC.

 

Sales

The Barry Company

EF Real Estate II, LLC has purchased 7025 S. 10th Street in Oak Creek. Granger Industrial Supply company previously leased it. An undisclosed company will lease it.

RFP Commercial

Drexel LLC purchased the retail center at 2713 Calumet Drive in Sheboygan from North/Calumet LLC.

Mother Kathryn Conference Center purchased the retreat facility located at 8801 W. Fairy Chasm Drive in Milwaukee from the UWM Real Estate Foundation.

Leases

Colliers International | Wisconsin

The Ritterbush Group, Inc. has renewed 3,138 square feet of office space located at 125 N Executive Drive in Brookfield.

Wireless Vision, LLC has leased 3,125 square feet of office space located at 905 S Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee.

RFP Commercial

Culver Designs, Inc. leased 5,606 square feet at 205 W. Highland Avenue in Milwaukee Highland Beach Surfers LLC.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am