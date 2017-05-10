Racine shopping center sold for $12 million

A Cincinnati-based commercial real estate investment firm with a history of purchasing grocery-anchored shopping centers in Wisconsin has bought the Greentree Centre in Racine for $12 million.

Phillips Edison & Company purchased the 169,268-square-foot shopping center, anchored by Pick ‘n Save and Big K-Mart stores, from Oak Brook, Illinois-based IRC Retail Centers, according to state records.

The shopping center, located at the northeast corner of Highway 32 and 4 Mile Road, includes three outlots, one of which is occupied by a McDonalds.

Phillips Edison & Company has a national footprint of more than 340 retail properties.

In Wisconsin, the company owns seven retail centers including Franklin Centre, 7199-7255 S. 76th St., Franklin; Point Loomis, 3701 S. 27th St., Milwaukee; and Village Square of Delafield, 3161 Village Square Drive, Delafield.