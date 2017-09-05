Quest CE moves to Wauwatosa

Software firm Quest CE has moved its headquarters from the far northwest side of Milwaukee to the Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa.

The company, which has 42 employees, completed the move in June, after it invested about $1 million in the buildout of the 12,000-square-foot leased space at 10100 Innovation Drive, Suite 200.

Quest CE, which provides compliance training and tracking technology solutions to the financial services industry, previously was headquartered at 10850 W. Park Place, Suite 1000 in Milwaukee. The space was about 11,000 square feet.

“This new place isn’t that much bigger, we’re just smarter with the space and how we place everything,” said Linda Mieth Krenke, president and chief executive officer of Quest.

The company’s leadership decided to make the move to Wauwatosa for its central location, but also because they wanted to implement an open-concept office space to allow for greater transparency and collaboration, which was possible in the new space, Mieth Krenke said.

“A lot of it is around the type of business we are,” she said. “We felt being in a place surrounded by other technology companies makes more sense for us.

“We wanted a place that we could create our own culture within. One of the really cool things is we made it so we have a work area, quote unquote, and a social area.”

Quest included work pods, floor to ceiling windows, a café with a large island, a ping pong table, TVs, checkers, chess, a soda machine, snacks and other comforts of home, Mieth Krenke said.

“When you’re working, you can focus on your work, and when you want to play, you can go play,” she said. “It’s really important in my opinion that you have to have that really strong work-life balance.”

This has been a year of growth for Quest, as the company has added four or five positions this year alone. The growth has been driven by its ability to quickly make changes for clients using its in-house technology and development team. It has room for about four more employees at its new office, Mieth Krenke said.