Pleasant Prairie condominium plan revived after 14 years

The Cottages at Village Green Heights will include 72 units

March 28, 2017, 12:19 PM

A condominium plan shelved for 14 years in the Village of Pleasant Prairie has been dusted off and is moving forward.

Rendering of the project.

Rendering of the single-unit building.

On Monday, the village’s plan commission approved the conceptual plan for a 72-unit condominium development on vacant property north of Main Street and 47th Avenue, adjacent to the Village Green Heights subdivision.

Developer Doug Stanich, with Stanich Builders, is proposing to build 38 single-unit condominium buildings and 17 two-unit condo buildings at the site, according to the village. The project, to be named, Cottages at Village Green Heights, has been in the works since 2003.

With the exception of reducing the number of units from 100 to 72 and changing the name of the project, Stanich’s proposal is similar to the one approved in 2003, according to the village.

The development will include four ranch-style models ranging in size from 1,460 to 1,830 square feet and two, Cape Code style, two-story models ranging in size from 1,900 to 2,200 square feet.

Units are proposed to have two- or three-bedrooms, two- or two-and-a-half bathrooms, full basements, two-car garages, and covered porches.

Stanich hopes to begin construction in late summer and have the development complete in 2020 or 2021.

