Pick ‘n Save grocery stores in Kenosha and Sheboygan will close by the end of the month, leaving another 169 employees having to find a new store to work at, or another form of employment.

On June 2, employees at the Kenosha Uptown Brass Pick ‘n Save store at 1901 63rd St. and the Sheboygan South Pick ‘n Save store at 2625 S. Business Drive, were informed their store would close due to poor long-term financial performance.

Since May, plans to close six Pick ‘n Save stores have been announced due to low sales. Those store closures affect 448 employees. Employees are being told they can work at nearby stores.

On May 12, employees at the New Berlin Sunnyslope store at 13995 W. National Ave., and the Pewaukee store at 601 Ryan St. were told their stores will close.

On May 17, employees at the Pick ‘n Save in Shawano were told the store would close.

Last week, the closure of the Pick ‘n Save store at Timmerman Plaza on Silver Spring Drive in the city of Milwaukee was made public.

Pick ‘n Save parent company Roundy’s does not own any of the store locations that are being closed. It leases space in shopping centers for the grocery stores.

When Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. announced in November 2015 it was acquiring Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Inc. for $866 million, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, Rodney McMullen, said there were no plans to close any of the company’s Pick ’n Save stores.

But less than a year later the Clarke Square Pick ’n Save on Milwaukee’s south side was closed. The Pick ‘n Save store in Kimberly was also closed in 2016.

In the two years prior to the Kroger acquisition, Roundy’s closed Pick ’n Save stores in Waukesha, Saukville, Milwaukee, West Allis and Racine.

Roundy’s would not comment on future closures planned for the remainder of the year.

“Our company policy is not to comment on any strategic actions that may occur in the normal course of operations,” said James Hyland, spokesman for Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc.