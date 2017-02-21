Phoenix Investors purchases three former Whirlpool facilities

Aquisition increases company's portfolio to 17 million square feet of industrial space

by

February 21, 2017, 1:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/phoenix-investors-purchases-three-former-whirlpool-facilities/

Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors LLC, continues to grow its industrial portfolio with the purchase of three former Whirlpool manufacturing facilities, all outside of Wisconsin.

The properties, ranging in size from 229,781 square feet to 1.6 million square feet, are located in Cleveland, Tenn., Evansville, Ind. and Fort Smith, Ark.

CRE deal

Over the last three years, Phoenix Investors has purchased six former Whirlpool plants as part of its overall business plan to revitalize former manufacturing plants across the country.

“After the success of our acquisition of Whirlpool’s former facility in Milan, Tennessee, now leased to Delta Faucets, we are pleased to acquire another former Whirlpool Complex in Tennessee ripe for an adaptive reuse,” said David Marks, managing director of Phoenix Investors.

The purchase brings the company’s total portfolio to 17 million square feet across 22 states.

“Our core focus and competency lies in restoring legacy industrial properties back to their original greatness,” said Frank Crivello executive vice president of for Phoenix Investors. “We will bring quality companies and jobs back into the former Whirlpool Complex. We already have a list of prospects.”

